Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D’souza in a race to bag the titular role in Naagin 3

The hit series Naagin’s third part is in the making has been in the news of lately. Recently, Ekta Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram, officially giving a farewell to Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan who were part of both the series. Now, it’s no surprise that the leading lady will be changed in the third installment.

The auditions and look test for the leading lady have been going on for a while now. TellyChakkar has it exclusively that the makers are contemplating two TV beauties to play the female lead. According to the information we have gathered, the hot beauties who are in ratrace to bag the titular role are Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D’souza.

Surbhi who is best known for stint in Qubool Hai fits the character aptly; on the other hand Krystle has the charisma of a snake-woman. Krystle’s chances to be the leading lady are high; owing to the fact that Ekta Kapoor prefers her more. D’souza’s last show was with Balaji Telefilms titled Brahmarakshas. The only problem with D’souza is her contract with Colors’ upcoming show Belan Bahu. Nonetheless, it won’t be a huge surprise if Krystle picks Naagin 3 over Belan Bahu for obvious reasons.

An insider reveals, “Surbhi’s chances were the highest - however, Krystle’s closeness with the production house became the hindrance.” The competition is indeed tough between the ladies. Both have a strong fan base and are extremely popular amongst the masses.

According to certain reports in media, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma will mostly certainly bag the male lead. “His chances are high but it will only happen if he kills the look test. Once he comes out of the house, the makers will evaluate his look test and then take a final call,” a little birdie revealed.

The casting for the secondary cast is still on. The weekly series will go on floor by 25 January 2018.