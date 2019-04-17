News

Surbhi Jyoti’s clicks with her boys

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2019 06:52 PM
MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one the most acclaimed stars of television and is ruling the television screens these days with her performance as Bela in the serial Naagin 3. The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. The character Bela has become a household name.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing a lot of photos and videos on her profile. She also shares a glimpse of her shows and her bubbly side.

Surbhi recently shared a post where she is seen posing with Rithvik Dhanjani and Suyyash Rai. The photos are indeed adorable. Kishwer commented that her click with Suyyash was the best one, and even Asha commented on the picture saying that she missed them.

Check out the post.
Tags > Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Bigg Boss 9, Pavitra Rishta, Naagin 3, Bella, Mahir, Colors tv, Zee TV,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bhagyashree and Sandip Soparrkar Unveils India...

Bhagyashree and Sandip Soparrkar Unveils India Dance Week Season 6 trophy
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Neha Marda
Neha Marda

past seven days