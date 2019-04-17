Surbhi Jyoti’s clicks with her boys

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one the most acclaimed stars of television and is ruling the television screens these days with her performance as Bela in the serial Naagin 3. The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. The character Bela has become a household name.



The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing a lot of photos and videos on her profile. She also shares a glimpse of her shows and her bubbly side.



Surbhi recently shared a post where she is seen posing with Rithvik Dhanjani and Suyyash Rai. The photos are indeed adorable. Kishwer commented that her click with Suyyash was the best one, and even Asha commented on the picture saying that she missed them.



Check out the post.