Surbhi Jyoti to step into Jennifer Winget's shoes in Beyhadh 2? The actress reacts

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several soaps and is making her digital debut with a web series called Code M.



The actress enjoys a huge fan following. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her in the sequel of Sony TV’s Beyhadh, her grey character of Maya in the first part having been a high-point in her career till date. There were reports that Beyhadh will be back with Season 2 and it will be Jennifer again playing the lead role. Later, there were reports that Jennifer is going to be replaced in the upcoming season by Surbhi Jyoti. However, when SpotboyE.com contacted Surbhi to know more about her probability of doing Beyhadh 2, she replied saying, "No, it's not true".

