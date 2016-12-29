Surekha Sikri faints on set

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who is currently seen as Indermati Mehra in "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil", fainted on the set of the show while shooting for an upcoming sequence.



The entire cast of the Star Plus show has been juggling with erratic working schedules since the past two to three weeks.



Surekha, 71, said in a statement: "I did faint on set while shooting. It was due to weakness and I happened to skip lunch that day as I was engrossed in shooting. My doctor has advised me to eat at regular intervals and keep eating healthy food."



"Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil", features Drashti Dhami and Arjun Bijlani in the lead.



(Source: IANS)