Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson

quickie
Amit Gaur

Intelligent successful women bowl me over: Amit Gaur

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Rohan Mehra or Swami Om: Who are you supporting in BB 10?

Rohan Mehra or Swami Om: Who are you supporting in BB 10?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Surekha Sikri faints on set

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2016 06:34 PM

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who is currently seen as Indermati Mehra in "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil", fainted on the set of the show while shooting for an upcoming sequence.

The entire cast of the Star Plus show has been juggling with erratic working schedules since the past two to three weeks.

Surekha, 71, said in a statement: "I did faint on set while shooting. It was due to weakness and I happened to skip lunch that day as I was engrossed in shooting. My doctor has advised me to eat at regular intervals and keep eating healthy food."

"Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil", features Drashti Dhami and Arjun Bijlani in the lead.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Surekha Sikri, faint, on set, veteran actress, Indermati Mehra, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Star Plus, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top