Surekha Sikri is recovering from a brain stroke

MUMBAI: Surekha Sikri is one of the most loved film and TV actresses. The veteran actress has won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role of a grandmother in Badhaai Ho. This is her third national award. She had bagged her first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, for her role in the 1998 film Tamas, the second for 1995 film Mammo and the third for 2018 film Badhaai Ho.



However, the actress has not been keeping well. She is now recovering. Speaking about the same, she told SpotboyE.com, “I had a brain stroke in November last year and I fell down when I was shooting. Since then, I’m recovering from a medical situation and my condition is improving. Badhaai Ho released in October and within a month I faced this due to which I got minor paralysis. I am unable to eat much and that's why I have lost a lot of weight. I have my family around to take care of me and I also have a wonderful physiotherapist who comes and helps me out with my movements.”



The veteran actress also spoke about her future projects as she said, "I have signed a short film which will be directed by Zoya Akhtar and it’s a very exciting project for which I will soon start shooting.”We wish her speedy recovery!