To survive in this industry, one needs to have patience: Nilofar Gesawat

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film or show a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television, Bollywood, and web actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Tellychakkar got in touch with actress Nilofar Gesawat and asked her about her acting journey.



We asked her about how she got into acting, and the actress said that post her marriage and having kids, she thought of getting back into acting. She went to various production houses and gave a lot of auditions.



She further discussed the projects that she has done:continuity serial Zindagi Abhi Baki Hai Mere Dost and Bhoot 2. She was also part of various Bollywood movies like Raazi and will be soon seen in movie One Day – Justice Delivered with Anupam Kher, where she will be playing his wife.



We asked how difficult it is to survive in a city in Mumbai, and the actress replied that it is very difficult as the standard of living is very high and the competition is also strong in the industry.



She also has a message for all aspiring actors. She advises them to have a lot of patience to survive in this industry. She doesn’t feel that the industry is a bad place to be in. She also has a group, where she helps new actors to get through auditions and guides them on the right path.



Well, we wish Nilofar all the best for her upcoming projects.