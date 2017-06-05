Surviving in life without being dependent is the 'real high': Rannvijay Singh

Roadies fame Rannvijay Singh is all geared up for his upcoming project with Arre, which is a digital infotainment platform.

It is an adventure travel show which will showcase the journey of six young kids who belong to an urban upbringing and how they survive under harsh circumstances.

The show has been shot in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sharing the concept of the series with Tellychakkar.com, Rannvijay said, “Technology has made us really dependent. It does makes our lives comfortable, but we are too dependent on it. At the end of the day everything can fail you but your hands, legs and abilities will never fail you. That’s what the show is about. It’s about survival without any luxury.”

When asked about the contestants, he said, “We chose six young kids through online registrations. We asked them to send us their videos and those who we found interesting were selected. All of them were really nice and enthusiastic, and it was amazing doing this show with them.”

Talking about shooting in Arunachal Pradesh, he shared, “The place is unbelievably beautiful. I’ve shot there for Roadies earlier with Raghu. The best part was we got support from the Tourism Ministry. “

We asked him about his experience of working with Arre with which his brother Harman and his very close friend Raghu are also associated, and he said, “Well, it’s not the first time that I’ve shot with Arre. My wife and I were a part of their show called ‘Re gender’. So I knew people here and I’m glad that they supported me with my idea.”

When quizzed if he would work in any fiction show or other reality show as a participant, he quipped, “Why should I do what everybody else is doing? I’m doing what I like and my job is unique I guess. There is no alternate for me. And talking about fiction shows, I did ‘Pukaar’ with Vipul Shah a few years back, because it was up my alley. I have my own production house with my brother, we’ll do web series and short films.”’

When asked what gives him ‘real high’, he said, “When I’m out there in nature, and accomplish something with my physical abilities and mental application in a situation, and when I know that I can survive in life without being dependent, that gives me ‘The Real High’.”

Rannvijay, who became a proud father to a baby girl this year, shared, “Amidst all this work, I really miss my baby. She’s in London right now with her mother. Fatherhood is an amazing feeling.”

Keep up the good work, Rannvijay!