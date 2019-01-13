Sushant to put on 10 kgs for Chhichhore

MUMBAI: The Dangal Director Nitesh Tiwari who is currently working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Chhichhore has asked Sushant Singh Rajput to put on about 10 kgs. Nitesh is known for being a perfectionist, he has made Aamir Khan also put on weight to bring of the essence of the character. The director have never failed to miss out on excellence and soon we will be seeing a different Sushant.



A source close from the production house said, “The film is set in 2 part and now we have finished filming the parts of 1992. We are currently prepping up for the third and the last schedule whereas Sushant in this phase has been asked to put on about 10 kgs in the next 2 months.”



The boy who is fit and has a perfect jawline will now have a tummy and a double chin, we wonder what will the fans react to this new look. We also hear that Sushant has been put on special diet to gain weight in the right manner, the director and producer have been closely monitoring the changes and are making sure the outcome is according to Nitesh’s vision. One can’t wait to see a different avatar of Sushant!