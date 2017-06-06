Hot Downloads

News

Sushant sings on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jun 2017 11:35 AM

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen showcasing his singing talent on popular comedy show "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Sushant appeared on the show on June 3 along with actress Kriti Sanon to promote their forthcoming romantic thriller film "Raabta". Sushant and Kriti talked about their earlier days of struggles and interacted with the fans. 

The actor even fulfilled a fan's dream by singing for her, read a statement.

Besides that, the episode also witnessed a "Baahubali" act by Sumona Chakroborty and Kiku Sharda.

"The Kapil Sharma Show" is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Raabta, Baahubali, Sumona Chakroborty, Kiku Sharda,

