Suyyash to play royal in 'Rishta Likhenge...'

23 Nov 2017 06:02 PM

Actor Suyyash Rai has joined the cast of "Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya" as Abhay Kunwar Singh, who is part of a royal family.

Suyyash has already started shooting for the Sony Entertainment Television show along with his co-stars Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Suchanti.
"
"Yes, I am a part of 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya'. I will be playing Abhay Kunwar Singh who belongs to one of the royal families of Rajasthan. He is in love with Diya (Tejasswi).

"I feel glad to bag a role in the show which has an interesting story line, and to work with my favourite co-stars and team. My character will portray an interesting mix of shades," Suyyash said in a statement.

"Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya" is a finite story that challenges the conventional perception of a man being the protector of a woman.

(Source: IANS)

 

