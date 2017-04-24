Swabhimaan actor Sangeita's husband goes missing

Actress Sangeita Chauhaan, who is currently seen as Meghna in Colors’ popular series Ek Shringar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions), is going through a tough phase.

The actress, who is married to Chirag Shah (co-producer of an upcoming film Dekh Indian Circus) since the last eight years, kept her marriage under wraps.

Now according to a leading daily, Sangeita’s husband Chirag is missing since Thursday morning following a heated argument between the couple.

In the article, Chirag’s brother Chintan was quoted saying that his mother is extremely worried about Chirag’s whereabouts. They are hoping to trace him soon with the help of police.

He also added that he is constantly in touch with Sangeita who is equally worried ever since he has gone missing.

It was also mentioned that Sangeita and Chirag had a love marriage but things were not going well between the couple for quite some time. Sangeita even wanted to separate from her husband. On Thursday, the duo had another argument over their separation post which Sangeita left for her shoot and Chirag switched off his phone and went missing since then.

All our efforts to reach out to Sangeita went futile.