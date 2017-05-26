Hot Downloads

Swami Om gets anticipatory bail in molestation case

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2017

A court here has granted anticipatory bail to former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and self-proclaimed godman Swami Om, who was accused of molesting and threating a woman, court sources said on Thursday.

Special Judge Sanjay Garg on Tuesday allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Swami Om and asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

The court order came on ground of parity as co-accused Santoshanand was granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court on May 5.

Claiming innocence, Swami Om's counsel A.P. Singh told the court that he was falsely implicated.

He assured the court that if granted anticipatory bail, Om would not misuse his liberty.

In her complaint to Indraprastha Estate police station, the woman had accused Swami Om and Santoshanand of wrongful restraint and abusive behaviour, and committing objectionable acts.

The woman complained that the accused tore her clothes on February 7.

(Source: IANS)

