Swaragini couple Helly Shah and Anuj Sachdeva to reunite for Laal Ishq's Diwali special

MUMBAI: &TV is yet again reuniting another popular couple in their popular show Laal Ishq.

This time LSD Films is bringing together Swaragini jodi Helly Shah and Anuj Sachdeva for an upcoming episode. This particular story will be a Diwali special sequence with lot of romance, drama, and thrill elements involved.

It will be a Maharashtra-based story. Interestingly, in Swaragini, Anuj played an obsessive lover, while in Laal Ishq, Helly will play a psycho lover for Anuj.

When we contacted Anuj, he shared, ‘For the second time, I am doing Laal Ishq. In the earlier episode, I was reunited with my Phir Subah Hogi co-star Gulki Joshi, and this time I will share screen space with my Swaragini co-star Helly Shah. The storyline is very interesting. Earlier, I played a Bihari character, and this time, I will be seen in a young role.’

Anuj and Helly will begin shooting from tomorrow, and the episode will air in the days to come.