News

Swaragini couple Helly Shah and Anuj Sachdeva to reunite for Laal Ishq's Diwali special

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Nov 2018 07:42 PM
MUMBAI: &TV is yet again reuniting another popular couple in their popular show Laal Ishq.

This time LSD Films is bringing together Swaragini jodi Helly Shah and Anuj Sachdeva for an upcoming episode. This particular story will be a Diwali special sequence with lot of romance, drama, and thrill elements involved.

It will be a Maharashtra-based story. Interestingly, in Swaragini, Anuj played an obsessive lover, while in Laal Ishq, Helly will play a psycho lover for Anuj.

When we contacted Anuj, he shared, ‘For the second time, I am doing Laal Ishq. In the earlier episode, I was reunited with my Phir Subah Hogi co-star Gulki Joshi, and this time I will share screen space with my Swaragini co-star Helly Shah. The storyline is very interesting. Earlier, I played a Bihari character, and this time, I will be seen in a young role.’

Anuj and Helly will begin shooting from tomorrow, and the episode will air in the days to come.

Tags > Diwali Special, Swaragini, Laal Ishq, LSD Films, Helly Sah, Anuj Sachdeva, Phir Subah Hogi, Gulki Joshi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

  • Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma...
  • Smriti Tarun Khanna[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    Smriti Tarun Khanna roped...
  • Sayantani Ghosh[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    I see myself working on...
  • Drashti Dhami[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    OMG! Drashti Dhami to...
  • Divyanka Tripathi[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    Divyanka Tripathi shares...
  • Ishita Gangopadhyay[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rapid fire with Bengali...
choice winner

Slideshow

Celebrities dress their best for the Halloween...

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

poll

Which show of Gul Khan is your favourite?

Ishqbaaaz, Nazar, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Hina Khan will out do Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?

Hian Khan and Urvashi Dholakia
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days