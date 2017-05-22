Swaragini fame Parineeta to enter Zee TV's Ek Tha Raja

Actress Parineeta Borthakur of "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur" fame has joined the cast of "Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani" as a politician.



"The character has a grey shade. She is the Home Minister who is very punctual and strong. The role is very challenging and exciting," Parineeta said in a statement.



"I am doing it because it's not a typical mother's role. This is with Sphere Origins (production company). I have done two shows with them. They are very nice people and working with them has always been special," she added.



She worked with the production company for the shows "Hey...Yehii To Haii Woh!" and "Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar".



Parineeta will also be seen in Assamese movie "The Underworld".