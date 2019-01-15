News

Swastik to launch new show Dashavatar for Colors?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 05:51 PM
MUMBAI: Swastik Productions is basking in the glory of great audience response on shows like RadhaKrishn, Chandragupta Maurya, and Tantra.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary is known as the mythological king of television, and doing justice to his title, the mega producer is bringing a new mythological show on the ten primary avatars of Vishnu titled Dashavatar.

If sources are to be believed, producers and makers are rigorously working on this new show, and it’s in the nascent stage. However, look tests and casting for prominent characters have already began.

We tried reaching out to Siddharth for his confirmation, but he remained unavailable for comment. We’ve dropped a text to him regarding the same but did not get a revert until the time of filing this piece.

Stay tuned for more updates.
