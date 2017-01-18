Hot Downloads

News

Swati Kapoor joins the cast of Diya Aur Baati Hum 2

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2017 03:48 PM

Actress Swati Kapoor will be the next youngster to join the cast of Star Plus' much-anticipated sequel of Diya Aur Baati Hum (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

Yes, after casting the young brigade of Rhea Sharma, Mayank Arora, Kabeer K., the makers have now roped in Swati for a prominent role.

She will play the sister of Avinesh Rekhi, the protagonist.

As per sources, “While the new generation of Rathi family will be headed by Bhabho and Babasa, the other family, that of Avinesh will be headed by Sadiya Siddiqui."

Swati, who was recently seen in shows Mastaangi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Khunkhar, will play a positive role.

When contacted, Swati refused to talk.

We hear that the cast of DABH 2 is presently in Bikaner shooting their first outdoor.

We buzzed Producer Sumeet Mittal, but he did not respond.

We also got in touch with the channel spokesperson but did not get revert.

DABH2 will launch in end of February or early March (2017)

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Swati Kapoor, Diya Aur Baati Hum 2, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Star Plus, Rhea Sharma, Mayank Arora, Kabeer K, Avinesh Rekhi, Sadiya Siddiqui, Producer Sumeet Mittal,

