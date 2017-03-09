Syed Aman Mian Sharma in Life OK's Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Life OK’s magnum opus Sher E Punjab - Maharaja Ranjit Singh (Contiloe) is all set to hit TV screens soon.

With the young lot taking centre stage, Damapreet Singh will be seen ruling the throne as the warrior prince.

Now, we have name of another young actor who will play a pivotal role in the daily.

We are talking about Syed Aman, currently part of Sony TV's Peshwa Bajirao, has been roped in to play Fakir Azzizuddin.

Fakir was Ranjit's close aide and also the foreign minister in the regime.

Interestingly, with the makers being impressed by Syed’s voice, they decided on him also narrating the entire series.

Talking on the same, Syed shared, “I am really happy to be a part of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The character is quite an interesting one and getting to also narrate the series is like a cherry on the top. It is difficult dabbling with two series but I take it as a perk of my profession.”

Maharaja Ranjit Singh will launch from 20 March replacing Kalash.