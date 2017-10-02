After the excitement of entering the Bigg Boss House wore away, the nerves and the contestants’ tiredness paves the way for the first fight in the house. Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta picked up the strings were they had left off onstage and break into an argument in the wee hours of the morning. As Shilpa tries to clarify her side of the story, Vikas loses his temper and calls her a ‘psycho’ and ‘mentally challenged person.’ While the remaining contestants try to intervene and break up the argument, Shilpa finally moves away from the scene crying.

However, there was no respite from the heat in the house as many a bombs were ticking, simply waiting to explode. This time, Zubair starts a conversation with an ‘adult’ joke; something that doesn’t go down well with Sapna. A feminist at heart, Sapna requests Zubair to mind his language especially in front of women. Zubair, pleading the case of his upbringing continues in the same light and soon Puneesh steps in to take the issue up with him. The two of them get into a intense verbal spat that ends with Zubair threatening Puneesh.

Bigg Boss chose this opportune moment to rouse the contestants from their ongoing fight with the welcome song – Mere Saamne Waali Khidki Main, introducing the theme of the gharwales and padosis.

Letting bygones rest for the remainder of the day, the contestants spend their time trying to get to know each other. They also quickly divided duties amongst themselves and started on the daily chores and settling into the house. But, things get interesting when the ‘Padosis’ start making their demands! Starting off with the simplest demand for lunch, Luv Tyagi and Vikas communicate via the telephone in the house. Luv makes direct demands that irk Vikas and the two get into an altercation.

With such a heated first day; Bigg Boss knows how to cool things off in the house with a surprise for Hina and Benafsha. The birthday girls got to celebrate their special day in the true Bigg Boss way with cake cutting, dancing and a lot of love from everyone in the house.

Well, looks like the housemates have gotten onto an interesting start!