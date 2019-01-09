Taarak Mehta cast to celebrate Makar Sankranti in Vadodara

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now.

Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with good messages for the society have set an example on Indian Television.

Along with rolling out entertaining episodes each time, the show is also known for celebrating each festival and occasion in a grand way.

Post, Anjali and Taarak’s episode, the cast will be seen gearing up for the festival of Makar Sankranti.

According to our sources, Jethalal’s (Dilip Joshi) friend will invite him and his family to Vadodarato celebrate the festival. Since, Gujarat is known for celebrating Makar Sankranti in a grand way, entire Gokuldham society members will accompany Gada family to Vadodara.

The entire cast will be first seen visiting Statue of Unity and then enjoy the kite flying competition.

The cast has wrapped-up shoot in Vadodara and is expected to return tonight. Viewers can expect the particular episode to air from next week.

(Also Read: What? Anjali to leave the house in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)