Taarak Mehta: Hike in milk rates to create confusion in Gokuldham Society

Ardent viewers of SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) finally saw the surprise guests making their visit at Jethalal's house.



Now, the next episode will revolve around Gokuldham Society members being confused with the hike in milk rates.



As per the plot, Abdul goes to everyone’s house in Gokuldham Society with the society bill as well as bill for milk and other things bought by the society members in the past month. Everyone checks the bills and find that he has raised the cost of milk by 5 rupees per litre. All the members are very upset about the fact that he didn’t inform them before increasing the cost.



When asked for an explanation, Abdul tells them that it's not his fault, as the company he buys the milk from has increased their cost. He mentions that he forgot to tell them about it because of work pressure. The society members are not very happy with this, and on Abdul's suggestion, they decide to go and ask other milk vendors about the cost of the milk sold by them.



What will happen when they do this? And how will this affect their relationship with Abdul?



Stay tuned to know!