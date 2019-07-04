Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Anjali helps Tapu Sena by repairing Bhide's board

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Tapu Sena gathering at Goli's house to get the board repaired. Goli gets boiling water to treat the dent as suggested by Goghi, who had seen workers at his father's garage repairing dents in this way. Madhavi calls up Tapu to ask him to repair the board as fast as possible. After speaking with Tapu, Madhavi makes a call to Bhide to ask him to return home when he asks her if she needs anything else.

She goes to Goli's house to check the work in progress. When she sees the board is not in good shape, she gets paranoid. She informs Tapu Sena that she has asked Bhide to return. The kids get scared and request Madhavi to call up Bhide and make lame excuses to delay his arrival.

Madhavi manages to convince Bhide to get peas from the market. Thus she gets one more hour's time for the kids to repair the board. To find out how to repair a dent, Goghi calls Sodhi to understand the procedure.

Goghi asks him why they use boiling water to repair a dent and after knowing the answer, he gets disappointed. He realises that he was wrong in suggesting boiling water for repairing the dent. Sodhi tells him that he beats the dented part with a hammer.

Tapu Sena doesn't find a hammer at Goli's place so they ask him to punch it. Goli's punches make the condition worse. Finally, they get a hammer and start beating it. The dent gets repaired but the writing gets erased.

Anjali, who arrives at the right time, volunteers to do the writing but she says she needs time to do so. Madhavi is left with no alternative so she calls Bhide once again to assign a new task. She asks Bhide to get peas once again. Bhide wonders what is wrong with Madhavi, but during the conversation, his phone turns off due to a shortage of battery.

Madhavi feels that Bhide disconnected her call after getting annoyed with her. To find a solution to the problem, Anjali asks Tapu Sena to get the board to her residence so that she can repaint it. She completes painting it but she says it needs to dry before hanging it for display. She asks for a hair dryer to dry it quickly. Now, Tapu Sena rushes to Babita's residence for help.