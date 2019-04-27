Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham determined to expose Sevaklal

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Jethalal and Taarak convincing Sevaklal by assuring him that they would remain tight-lipped about the sales of six thousand mobile sets. Sevaklal feels that he has found a partner in crime but isn't aware of Jethalal's plan to expose his corrupt face.



After coming out of Sevaklal's office, Jethalal calls Bhide to call for an emergency society meeting. Jethalal wishes to discuss Sevaklal's unconstitutional agenda with his friends in Gokuldham.



Bhide wonders what the purpose of the meeting is, and he keeps asking Jethalal about it. Jethalal gets irritated by Bhide's questions, and the two have a tiff over the phone.



A while later, Bhide asks Abdul to inform him about the emergency meeting. Everyone gathers in the clubhouse for the meeting and wonder what will get discussed during the meeting.



Jethalal and Taarak reach Gokuldham to narrate the events of the day. He says how he decided to find out why Sevaklal wanted to purchase six thousand phones.

He explains how Bapuji inspired him to find out the truth, and he decided to unveil his real character.



After learning the truth, everyone reacts strongly and decides to stop Sevaklal from executing his unconstitutional plan.



Jethalal is asked by Sevaklal to deliver the additional five thousand mobiles in Garib Nagar at 8 PM. Sevaklal plans to distribute the mobile at 11.30 PM.

For the unversed, Sevaklal admits that he will get ten votes in exchange for one mobile phone. He also has a mechanism in place to find out who hasn't voted for him even after taking the mobile phone.



Everyone in Gokuldham society is angry. They wish to expose Sevaklal come what may.



Nonetheless, Jethalal deserves appreciation for being ready to incur a loss of Rs fifteen lakhs to stop an unconstitutional election gimmick.

