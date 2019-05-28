Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham's Mahila Mandal attends a secret meeting

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Mahila Mandal gearing up for a surprise meeting. Anjali refuses to tell Taarak what the meeting is all about, while Babita refuses to disclose anything regarding the same to Iyer. Dr Hathi insists Komal reveal the surprise, while Sodhi blackmails Roshan by saying he would also plan a secret bash.



Babita bumps into Jethalal, who asks her to reveal what the secret is, but she refuses to utter a word. Komal and Roshan escape from their respective homes to attend the secret meeting organised by Anjali. Madhavi also attends the meeting. Madhavi and Roshan wonder if the meeting is about the price rise of milk. Even Babita and Komal are clueless. Anjali, who has headed the meeting, reveals what it is. As soon as the Mahila Mandal comes to know what the meeting is regarding, they cheer for 'women power'.



Anjali has sought help from Bapuji and Tapu Sena to execute her plan and is confident that her meeting will reap fruits. Tapu, Goli, Goghi, and Bapuji arrive to join the meeting. Bapuji applauds the women for their decision to be a part of a noble cause.



Meanwhile, the men - Taarak, Jethalal, Popatlal, Sodhi and Dr Hathi - head for Abdul's soda shop to enjoy their evening get-together. The only one missing is Bhide, who is in Nashik for some work.



The men, who are curious to know more about the secret meeting, are happy that they have more time at their disposal for their get-together. The married men poke fun at Popatlal, who is still an eligible bachelor. Sodhi is happy about the secret meeting because he feels they will get more chances in the future to party with their group. But Taarak isn't happy as he fears the consequences of the meeting and the impact it will have on the men.



Taarak's pessimistic remarks leave everyone worried, and they get miffed with him for ruining their mood.