From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Ishqbaaaz, have a look at Subrhi Chandna's journey

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is well known for her character of Anika on the show Ishqbaaaz. She is loved for her acting skills, style statements, and gorgeous looks. Surbhi recently crossed 2 million followers on Instagram.
Surbhi hails from a middle-class family and is an MBA graduate with a specialization in marketing.
She is also a fitness enthusiast and ensures that she is always in shape. You will be surprised to know that Surbhi never wanted to pursue acting as a career but took it up because of her parents' encouragement and support.
Let's take a quick look at the actress' television journey.
Surbhi began her career with a cameo role in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety. Although her role was short-lived, the audience still remembers her character.
She was then seen in Star Plus' Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi for a brief period.
Fans will soon see Surbhi in a lead role in Sanjeevni 2.
