From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Ishqbaaaz, have a look at Subrhi Chandna's journey

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is well known for her character of Anika on the show Ishqbaaaz. She is loved for her acting skills, style statements, and gorgeous looks. Surbhi recently crossed 2 million followers on Instagram.



Surbhi hails from a middle-class family and is an MBA graduate with a specialization in marketing.



She is also a fitness enthusiast and ensures that she is always in shape. You will be surprised to know that Surbhi never wanted to pursue acting as a career but took it up because of her parents' encouragement and support.



Let's take a quick look at the actress' television journey.



Surbhi began her career with a cameo role in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety. Although her role was short-lived, the audience still remembers her character.

She was then seen in Star Plus' Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi for a brief period.



Surbhi then when on to sign Gul Khan’s Qubool Hai, where she essayed the role as Haya, and she was loved and appreciated by the audience.Subsequently, the actress shot to fame with the hit show Ishqbaaaz and is now one of the most acclaimed female actors of the television industry.

Surbhi has her own brand of acting, and with her good looks and die-hard attitude, we have ourselves a real winner in the industry. Whether as the Haya of Qubool Hai or the Anika of Ishqbaaaz, we all love her for bringing life to these characters on the silver screen and doing a fabulous job at that. Surbhi has also won a lot of awards for her performance in Ishqbaaaz.

Fans will soon see Surbhi in a lead role in Sanjeevni 2.

