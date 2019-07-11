Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Nattu Kaka and Bagha get into an argument

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Nattu Kaka getting angry with Bagha for coming late. He tells him that Jethalal had called twice in two hours to check on the progress of the work. Bagha explains to him that the scooter was punctured and had to fix it. Nattu Kaka refuses to believe him. Bawari steps in and backs Bagha. Nattu Kaka asks why she has come back to the godown. Bagha tells him that she is here to help them with the work. Nattu Kaka tells them that they are too casual about the work and he has to take the blame from Jethalal. He tells Bagha that he has become inefficient which upsets Bawari. She tells them to carry on with their work and she will try not to come at the store and she leaves from there. Bagha runs behind her despite being stopped by Nattu Kaka. Jethalal tells the rickshaw driver to hurry up as he is getting late. Bagha is trying to convince Bawari however she is not in the state of mind.

Bawari tells him that she felt bad that Nattu Kaka shouted at him in front of her. She tells him that she didn't like it to which Bagha asks her if he should leave the job. She tells him that is not the solution. She tells him to find the solution to it. Bagha thinks over what Bawari told him for a long time and says to himself that it wasn't his mistake that the scooter got punctured. He thinks to himself that he needs to give back to Nattu Kaka. Jethalal comes in the store and asks Nattu Kaka for the reports. Nattu Kaka tells him that work could not be completed as he was alone at the store. Jethalal asks him where was Bagha. Nattu Kaka explains the entire situation to Jethalal. Nattu Kaka tells him that he scolded Bagha for what he did. Jethalal calls Bagha and asks him where was he. He promptly answers that he is at the store and enters the store where he sees Jethalal. Nattu Kaka yet again shouts at Bagha.

Nattu Kaka and Bagha get into an argument when Jethalal tells Nattu Kaka that it is his mistake because he had taken the ownership of Bagha. Nattu Kaka promises that the work will be completed by the time he is back in the store. Bagha and Nattu Kaka go in the godown. Nattu Kaka tells Bagha to start with the work however Bagha doesn't like the tone that is being used by Nattu Kaka. Bagha has misplaced his pen and Nattu Kaka calls him irresponsible. He feels offended and tells him not to shout at him all the time as he's a grown up now. They get into an argument and Nattu Kaka feels offended. He tells Bagha that he won't talk to him after this day and Bagha says the same. They both go to the store stating that the work will begin only after Jethalal returns. A couple enters the store. The lady tells that why they are not responding to them. Nattu Kaka responds and asks what they want. The couple wants a mobile phone. After explaining the features Bagha tells them to go to Nattu Kaka for pricing. Nattu Kaka tells them the price and they ask him another feature related question for which he asks them to speak to Bagha. They have an EMI related question for which he asks them to speak to Nattu Kaka. The couple gets irritated and decides to leave from there. Just then, Jethalal walks in and asks them what happened. The lady explains the situation and walks away in anger.