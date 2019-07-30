Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi says he misses Disha Vakani

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one popular longest running sitcom which never fails to entertain audience. With its interesting tracks, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In fact, the show has managed to achieve a major milestone as it has completed 11 years recently. The team celebrated the occasion with cake and everyone got emotional remembering the good old days. And as the show continues to win everyone's hearts, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has kept everyone hooked to the show just as much. Talking about it, he said how the AV brought back old memories and how he had forgotten a lot of scenes.

In an interview with TOI, he said how he can't thank the viewers enough for their love and would want to thank God as he kept them healthy throughout the show. He also went on to thank Taarak Mehta, the humourist himself and said how in the television industry, the show is loved by the people automatically if the characters are impressive and he wrote these characters back in 1972. He also went on to remark how all the characters are lovely and continued to be loved even today. He also added how he is missing Disha Vakani today given he has worked with her for almost nine and a half years and that is a long period. Saying how he feels she is still with them and the priorities have changed since she is a mother, it is the occasion that makes them all miss her today.

