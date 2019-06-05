Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Santosh replaces Abdul as Gokuldham’s new milkman

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Jethalal, Taarak, Sodhi, and Iyer waiting at Abdul's soda shop for Bhide and Popatlal. Meanwhile, they discuss the milk price rise and ask Abdul why he refused to give them a discount. But they get shocked after knowing that Abdul has raised the price of soda by Rs 3. They wonder why Addul has hiked the price of soda, and he says that he can no longer afford to sell soda at the old rate. Bhide and Popatlal join their friends at Abdul's shop to inform them about the new milkman.

When Bhide comes to know that Abdul has hiked the price of soda, he asks him not to get greedy. Abdul gets offended and asks him if he thinks he can ever get greedy. Everyone in Gokuldham society has known Abdul for years, and hence he expects them to trust him. Later in the evening, the Mahila Mandal agrees to hire Santosh as their new milkman. Bhide confirms Santosh's appointment as Gokuldham's milkman. He also sends him a list of people and their daily requirements.



The next morning, Santosh delivers milk at everyone's house. Bhide is excited to see the milk boiling in his kitchen. The newspaper man is shocked to see Santosh at Gokuldham. He asks Abdul if he has got replaced and asks him not to be sad. Abdul appreciates the newspaper man's comforting words and says thanks to him for motivating him.



Meanwhile, at Sodhi's residence, Goghi enjoys drinking a glass of milk with his father. He asks his father if they have cow's milk or buffalo's. Goghi wonders how a black cow can give milk, which is white. Roshan asks them if they enjoyed having the milk and their answer makes her happy.



People in Gokuldham seem to have found a milkman who delivers milk at a price suitable to their budget.