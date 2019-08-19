News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi reunites with Bhavya Gandhi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular longest running shows. It never fails to entertain audience. With its interesting tracks, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The cast of the show also bonds off-screen and that reflects on-screen. 

Recently, Dilip Joshi and his former on-screen son, Bhavya Gandhi met each other at an event. For the uninitiated, they shared screen space with each other for more than seven years. The on-screen father and son duo, recently reunited at an Independence Day event in Mumbai. Both Dilip Joshi and Bhavya were all smiles as they posed for a selfie. 

Take a look below: 

Tags > Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, TMKOC, Neela Telefilms, SAB TV, Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

past seven days