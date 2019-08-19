Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi reunites with Bhavya Gandhi

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular longest running shows. It never fails to entertain audience. With its interesting tracks, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The cast of the show also bonds off-screen and that reflects on-screen.



Recently, Dilip Joshi and his former on-screen son, Bhavya Gandhi met each other at an event. For the uninitiated, they shared screen space with each other for more than seven years. The on-screen father and son duo, recently reunited at an Independence Day event in Mumbai. Both Dilip Joshi and Bhavya were all smiles as they posed for a selfie.



Take a look below: