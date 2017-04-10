Tanuja to return home in Colors’ Kasam

There have been a lot of trouble in the lives of Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) and Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) in the ongoing episodes of the popular daily Kasam Tere Pyar Ki (Balaji Telefilms).

As per the recent episodes, Tanuja was in the ICU after she was attacked by the goon, who was hired by Purab (Puneet Sachdeva) and Malaika (Smriti Khanna). Rishi was taking care of her while she was admitted in the hospital and protecting her against all the evils.

Now, we hear that a moment of happiness is to be witnessed soon in the upcoming episode.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming tracks of the popular daily, Tanuja will get discharged from the hospital and will be back home.”

“But her arrival won’t be a happy thing for many in the house. Netra (Praneeta Sahu), Ranu (Vibha Chibber) and Divya (Chetna Kaintura) would be unhappy to see her back in the house and Ranu will even faint after seeing Tanuja back,” added the source.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for comments.

What’s written in the fate of Tanuja now? Will she be safe in the house? Well, the upcoming episodes of the series will unfold the answer of these questions.

