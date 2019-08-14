Tanvi and Maasi plan to kill Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will showcase a stunning twist.



A grand party has been organized at Basu mansion, where Tanvi and Maasi unveil their evil colours.



Tanvi always wanted to marry Rishabh Bajaj, and the fact that the latter has married Prerna has upset her.



Tanvi and Maasi plan to push Prerna down the stairs on Kuki's birthday party and kill her.



Prerna, Anurag, and Mr. Bajaj are unaware of the upcoming storm.



Will Anurag manage to save Prerna? Will Bajaj learn about his Maasi's evilness?



It will be quite interesting to see what happens next.