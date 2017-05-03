Hot Downloads

Tapu Sena to expose a scam in Taarak Mehta...

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2017

Once again Tapu Sena is back on a mission in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

This time, the gang is set to expose a scam by a road contractor.

It all started when members of Gokuldham society got gripped with Cricket fever and Tapu Sena accepted Bhide’s (Mandar Chandwadkar) challenge to bowl him out. However, after being unsuccessful number of times, Champaklal finally bowled him out.

While fielding, all the youngsters from Tapu Sena had noticed a small kid standing on the side of the road watching them play. They had even invited him to play but had found him very weak and undernourished. Hence, they had taken him to Dr Hathi, who fed the child and inquired about his state of health.

Now, in the coming episode, on asking questions, they will realize that his parents are labourers for road work but sadly they are not getting full payment. Thus, they can neither send him to school nor provide him proper food. Later, Tapu Sena will decide to seek help from Champaklal to expose the contractor.

Commenting on the same, the show producer Asit Modi said, “Youngsters are more aware of things around and are also capable of bringing in the change. Youth watching the show identifies with Tapu Sena and through them we keep trying to send out subtle messages with heavy dose of entertainment.”

Watch the fun episodes soon!!!

