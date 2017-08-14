Hot Downloads

News

Tapu Sena plan a Dahi Handi surprise celebration at Gokuldham society

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2017 04:54 PM

After the wonderful Independence Day celebrations, the makers of SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) are gearing up to bring an exciting Janmashtami special track in the storyline.

Well, according to the plot, all the Gokuldham society members will dress up traditionally to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna and seek his blessings. Tapu Sena will quietly leave the room and it will be noticed by none.

When the Gokuldhaamites will reach the compound, they will find that Tapu Sena have already decorated the society beautifully for celebrating Dahi Handi.

Tapu Sena would be confident that they will be able to break the "Matki" in one go this time. But, much to their disappointment, they will fail.  Even the second chance will yield no positive result.

Owing to the failure, Tapu Sena would be upset and heartbroken while the society members will be wondering why they were unable to break the matki.

Will Tapu Sena be able to break the dahi matki at all?

Well, to know that, you have to keep your eyes on the tale or just keep reading Tellychakkar.com.

The particular track will start from 17th August 2017! 

Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Neela Telefilms, Janmashtami special, celebrating Dahi Handi, Gokuldham society, Tapu Sena, Tellychakkar.com,

