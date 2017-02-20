Tarun and Smriti’s ‘blissful’ Shivaratri in Santoshi Maa

Real-life couple Tarun Khanna and Smriti Khanna who play Shiv-Parvati in &TV’s successful show Santoshi Maa (Rashmi Sharma Productions), is literally enjoying marital bliss again!!

We say this because Tarun and Smriti are going through a major wedding sequence wherein as Shiv and Parvati, they are getting married in the show.

Yes, this will be a maha episode, specially coming on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri later this week.

As per a credible source, “Brahmadev in Dev Lok will insist on Shiv and Parvati’s wedding. And as the Shiv bhakts would indulge in worshipping Lord Shiva on Earth, in Dev lok, there will be a sequence wherein Shiv and Parvati will go through the wedding rituals all over again.”

As of now, Tarun and Smriti are shooting for this special chunk. Viewers will witness milk being poured on Shiv’s head, Shiv-Parvati exchanging garlands etc. Also the very significance of Shivaratri will be made aware by depicting the sequences in the show.

When contacted, Smriti Khanna told us, “Yes, we are enjoying this phase in the story line. There will be a maha episode for Shivaratri in which Lord Shiva will be shown worshipped by all. In Dev Lok, Shiv and Parvati will be getting married. It is a special occasion for me and Tarun as we are yet again going through the bliss of getting married (smiles).”

Watch for this maha episode of Shivaratri in Santoshi Maa on &TV.