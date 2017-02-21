Tarun Khanna dons ‘rudr’ avatar in Colors’ Shani

Talented actor Tarun Khanna, who dons the role of Lord Shiv in Colors’ Karamphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions), will now be seen in a different look in the show!!

He will take on the avatar of Veerabhadra, the avatar of Lord Shiva when in anger!!

As we know, the show has taken a new route with Shani (Karitkey Malviya) donning the avatar of a ‘rogue’, after the death of his mother!! With his sole aim now being to destroy mankind, the Lords are in for trouble.

With Shani capturing Vishwakarma (Gufi Paintal), Sangya (Juhi Parmar) and even Shukracharya, Mahadev (Tarun Khanna) will be angered. He will then send Nandi to make Shani realize his mistakes and to bring him back. However, with this attempt too failing, Mahadev will have no option but to call from within his angered avatar, Veerabhadra.

For the uninitiated, when in anger Lord Shiva gives birth to Veerabhadra, who comes out from one of Shiva’s locks. Veerabhadra is the ‘rudr’ avatar of Shiva.

When contacted, Tarun Khanna told us, “Mythos are my favourite and I love to play such roles. It requires an actor to be very patient to enact such roles as make-up is a key. And for this role of Veerabhadra, I need nearly two hours to get into my avatar. Also, it takes a good hour to take off the make-up. I am enjoying the look, as it is very different and aggressive.”

Here is the look of the aggressive and terrorizing avatar of Tarun as Veerabhadra.

Watch for this dual role of Tarun this week in the Colors show.