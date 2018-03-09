Tarun Khanna, Ridheema Tiwari, Harsh Rajut and Via Roy Choudhary in a new web-series

Mumbai: The digital world is a blooming medium and a lot of well-known producers and actors have already made their digital debut.

Following the same path, IT industrialist Mr. Shailendra Vashisht is set to roll out a new erotic thriller web-series titled Mukhauta.

The makers have bought bunch of talented actors on board for the same namely, Tarun Khanna of Shani fame, gorgeous Ridheema Tiwari who was last seen in Ghulaam, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Harsh Rajput and Via Roy Choudhary who rose to fame with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

According to our sources, after playing Shiva’s role, Tarun will play cop in the series. Via will portray his wife and Harsh will depict a superstar. Ridheema will have an important character to play too.

The project is already on floors and the makers are in talks with various digital platforms to launch the series in April.

Tarun confirmed the news and shared, “This is for the fourth time that I am playing a cop’s role. Though I have played lot of negative characters, this is a very dark role that I attempted for the first time. In spite of being the hero, my character has negative traits. I hope viewers like me in this new avatar.”

Here’s wishing good luck to the entire cast!