TC Poll Results: Hina Khan will be the ‘PERFECT’ naagin!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a rockstar in the true sense.



She has proved to be a fine actress, and her professionalism should be lauded. Everyone has a thing to learn from the lady. She portrayed a traditional bahu Akshara with perfection and won the hearts of many. Soon after, when we thought that she would be stereotyped, she broke all myths by pulling off a vamp, Komolika, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay apart from her participation in reality show, Bigg Boss.



She has also done music videos, and walked the Red Carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.



However, rumours are rife that Hina is all set to try her hand at the hottest genre in Indian TV currently: supernatural.



According to reports, the actress might play the lead in the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4.



We do not know how true the speculations are, but we wonder if people would like to see her as a naagin. We launched anaudience poll asking people if Hina would make for the perfect Naagin according to them.



54 percent of the readers mentioned that she will be one fine-looking naagin, while 36 percent of them disagreed. However, 10 percent of the audience was unsure.



Hina has justified all the characters that she has portrayed so far, and going by her record, we assume that she will play a naagin efficiently if she is roped in for the fourth installment of the series.



What say?