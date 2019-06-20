TC Poll Results: Pearl V Puri would look best with ‘THIS’ actress in Nach Baliye!

MUMBAI: The news has it that Bepannah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri will soon be seen in the much-anticipated couple dance reality show Nach Baliye.



The theme of the show this time will have contestants participating with their exes, and media reports state that considering his massive popularity, the makers are keen on having Pearl on the show.



We do not know if Pearl will be a part of the show or not, but there are speculations that he has had romantic relationships with his co-stars Asmita Sood, Hiba Nawab, and Karishma Tanna, although he has always denied the same.



We, at Tellychakkar, launched an audience poll to know that if Pearl participated in the show, which celebrity would the audience want to see him with out of the three beauties!



And according to our poll results, 48 percent of the audience would like to see him participate with Asmita Sood, while 36 percent of the viewers would like to watch him groove with Hiba Nawab. 16 percent voted for Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri’s participation as a couple.



If Pearl participates, it would be interesting to see him rock the stage, isn’t it?