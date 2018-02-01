Team Ishq Mein Marjawan to shoot in Manali

Mumbai, 01 February 2018: Colors’ popular series Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) never fails to surprise the audience with some shocking twists.

The team is headed for Manali to shoot for their upcoming sequences that will have more twists in store for its viewers to make the storyline even more gripping.

In the recent episodes of the series, the viewers have witnessed some major twists with Lakshya (Vineet Raina) believed to be dead but some more shocking twists wait for the viewers of the show.

Our source informs us that Lakshya will return in the coming episodes. Since the show commenced with a backdrop of Manali, the team has headed towards the beautiful locale once again to shoot for some major twists lined up in the story track ahead.

Everybody’s life is going to take a different turn during the Manali track.

When we contacted Vineet, he said, “Yes, Lakshya will be back and the show is going to be more interesting with his return. The audience should look forward to the upcoming episodes. We are here in this beautiful location Manali to shoot for some really interesting sequences.”

