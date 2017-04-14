Tejasswi Prakash to play the lead in Sony TV’s next?

New shows always excite viewers with the promise of hatke content and the chance of seeing their favourite stars on screen.

Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd, that created iconic shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah and more, will soon launch a very unique show on Sony Entertainment Television.

The Rajasthani based serial will present a very different love story and the creatives are currently wrapping up the final draft.

With that, they will soon shoot the pilot in some of the most exquisite locations.

Now coming to actors, the makers are in final talks to sign Swaragini lead Tejasswi Prakash for the female leads.

Shared a source, “The channel and producers want to take an actress who is young and talented. Tejasswi will be seen in a very different avatar and everyone associated with the show is quite kicked to have her on board.”

Also popular actor Jiten Lalwani has been roped in to play a very popular role in the show. He will essay the character of the lead boy’s uncle.

We tried reaching the actors and the producers but are yet to hear from them.

We tried reaching the actors and the producers but are yet to hear from them.