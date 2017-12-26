Hot Downloads

Tejaswini not pregnant with Prem’s child in Aisi Deewangi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 07:31 PM

Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi… Dekhi Nahin Kahi will soon deliver unlimited dose of drama in their show.

The project which is produced by Dee Jaa Films and Pixx Entertainment will soon have an interesting track in the upcoming episodes.

As we know, Tejaswini (Jyoti Sharma) has announced the good news of her being pregnant to Prem (Pranav Misshra) and the Rathod family. However, Since Mandira has been making Prem consume a few medicines which makes him aggressive and leads to him having a fight with Teja.

Now in the coming episodes, Prem will be shocked with Teja’s pregnancy news and would ask her to get a DNA test done as he is having a doubt of her having an affair with Rajveer (Aamir Dalvi).

Teja will be shocked to see the reports as it will state that the father of the child is not Prem.

Is Rajveer behind the entire conspiracy? Will Prem realise his mistake?





Tags > Zee TV, Aisi Deewangi… Dekhi Nahin Kahi, Dee Jaa Films and Pixx Entertainment, upcoming episodes, Jyoti Sharma, Pranav Misshra.,

