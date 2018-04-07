Television is monotonous, repetitive and predictable, says Ishqbaaaz actor Danish Pandor

Mumbai: Believe it or not, YouTube is filled with more than just funny cat videos. After Television and Bollywood, the digital space is one of the biggest platforms, or should we say, it is taking over the former spaces in a big way. In a time where actors, actresses and other talents of colour find it complex to shine, ingenious curators are taking to platform web originals bringing out the best of what we have seen till date.

TV actors are exploring the web space in a big way and it is no different for Danish Pandor, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films). The man has recently finished shooting for digital giant Netflix India’s first regional production - Sacred Games, an adaptation of Vikram Chandra's acclaimed novel of the same name.

The project will be produced by Phantom Films and helmed by two key stakeholders - Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The two filmmakers will unite their creative energies to come up with eight episodes of this show that will star Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

Shedding some light on his character and experience of shooting for the series, Danish averred, “I play one of the primary characters in the series. My experience has been stupendous as the way web series are shot is in contrast to TV shows. Television is more of an idée fixe. It is monotonous, repetitive and predictable. Web originals are more realistic and explore more of real locations than sets. We shot in the locals of Dharavi, Worli – Koliwada and we were required to understand the scene and character remarkably well before shooting it.

Moreover, I got an opportunity to share web space with the biggies of the industry!”

Danish has undoubtedly has had an exceptional start on his digital project. So it is that we will never get to see him on the small screen?

Danish diluted the thought by clarifying, “Look, TV stars are everywhere making a mark for themselves be it in India or abroad, specially Indonesia! I started by career on television and let’s get one thing straight; TV helps an actor get into the right atmosphere. Now it depends from person to person. For people who like to work in shifts, TV is the best option for them. As for those looking to explore their creative streak, movies and digital works for them.

As for me, I will never say no to TV as it is this medium which has given me my identity!”

Tellychakkar.com wishes Danish all the luck with his digital career.