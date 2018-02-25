TellyChakkar postpones its 13th Birthday bash; mourns Sridevi's demise

Mumbai: TellyChakkar (TC) has postponed its 13th Birthday bash, which was all set to be celebrated tonight (25 February) at a posh club in Mumbai because of the sudden and heart-breaking demise of veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi last night in Dubai.

TellyChakkar.com (TC) has been one of the leading entertainment and television news portals since 13 years now. Being one of the game starters, TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront of providing the audience with the best and finest quality of entertainment news.

TC laments for this iconic diva of the Indian film fraternity. We, as a portal, acknowledge this as a huge loss for the film industry as well as for those who loved her for her work and more.

We will stay at the leading edge of bringing to our readers more news and information about the late beloved actress. She was attending her nephew's wedding in Dubai with her husband and younger daughter when she passed away.

She was last seen in her movie 'MOM' where like usual she nailed her character onscreen and was a treat for all moviegoers. She will be next seen in Anand L. Rai's forthcoming film 'Zero,' as herself.