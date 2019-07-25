News

Ten most adorable moments of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Kartik and Naira

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 09:16 PM

MUMBAI: When we talk about television’s best on-screen couple, the one jodi that comes to mind is Kartik and Naira, played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi respectively, in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Their unconditional love, cute nok-jhoks, and care and affection for each other make them an ideal couple on television. In fact, their fans compare them to SRK and Kajol, who are Bollywood's most loved couple.

Even though we have seen Mohsin and Shivangi depicting husband and wife for quite a while now, their journey has makes viewers fall in love with them again and again.

Here’s TellyChakkar bringing the 10 most adorable moments of Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Coming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written updates, TV, Kartik is victorious, Naksh, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, announces their wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the...

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

past seven days