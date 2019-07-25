Ten most adorable moments of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Kartik and Naira

MUMBAI: When we talk about television’s best on-screen couple, the one jodi that comes to mind is Kartik and Naira, played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi respectively, in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai



Their unconditional love, cute nok-jhoks, and care and affection for each other make them an ideal couple on television. In fact, their fans compare them to SRK and Kajol, who are Bollywood's most loved couple.



Even though we have seen Mohsin and Shivangi depicting husband and wife for quite a while now, their journey has makes viewers fall in love with them again and again.



Here’s TellyChakkar bringing the 10 most adorable moments of Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.