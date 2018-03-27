Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Teni to meet with an accident in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2018 07:12 PM

Mumbai: Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) is unfolding some major drama in its ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes of the series, the viewers witnessed that Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) and Shorvori’s (Rashami Desai) relation has turned bitter. While Shorvori wants Teni to leave the Bhanushali House, Teni is hurt to see Shorvori’s behaviour towards her.

We hear that the upcoming episodes of the series have some more twists to unfold.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the show, Teni will overhear Shorvori asking Parth (Rohan Gandotra) to tell her to leave the house. Hurt with Shorvori’s words, Teni will leave from there while Parth will run after Teni to stop her.

Shockingly, Teni will meet with an accident after slipping on the stairs.

what do you think about Jasmin Bhasin and Rashmi Desai?

What will happen to Teni now? Will she end up losing her memory or is there some other twist in store? Well, the viewers will have to wait and watch the upcoming episodes to know the answers to these questions.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates on your favorite shows.

Tags > Colors tv, Dil Se Dil Tak, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Rohan Gandotra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

TV stars go quirky at TellyChakkar's 13th...

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days