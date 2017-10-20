Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak is unfolding a lot of emotional twists in its ongoing episodes.

The series that airs on Colors, currently projects Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and Parth’s (Siddharth Shukla) relation going through turmoil. For the uninitiated, Shorvori is suffering with brain tumor and she has a very short life span left. Thus, she has intentionally created hatred for herself in Parth’s heart so that it would be easy for him to move on from her.

On the other hand, Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) who is aware of Shorvori’s illness has been following her instructions.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Shorvori will be admitted in the hospital and Teni will soon be putting forth a condition for Parth that will land him up in a dilemma.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Teni will threat Parth to leave the house if he won’t accept her as his wife along with giving full rights to her in the house while Parth will be adamant on not accepting Teni’s conditions. She will also threat Parth that she may go the legal way and fight for the custody of her child if Parth won’t agree to her terms and conditions.”

Too much of drama in store!

We tried but the actors remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading Tellychakkar for more updates.