Teni to turn into her ‘chirpy-cheerful’ self in Dil Se Dil Tak

Mumbai: After a lot of emotional drama, it’s time to witness some fun moments in Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

In the recent episodes of the daily, we have seen how Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) had an accident and was rushed to the hospital. Now we hear that in the coming episodes of the series, it will be revealed that Teni has a partial memory loss because of the accident.

In the coming episodes of the series, the viewers will get to witness all the fun moments back with Teni’s memory loss.

Our source informs us that the audience will see glimpses of Teni who was cheerful and full of life back then. Teni will assume Parth (Rohan Gandotra) as Shorvori’s (Rashami Desai) driver and brainwash his mind to marry Shorvori for money.

The relation of Parth, Shorvori and Teni will get back to its initial days and the fun moments between the trio will send tickles down the viewers spines.

