Thapki to help Bihaan regain memory

New twist and turns have followed in the storyline post leap on Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL).

A lot has changed in the lives of Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) and Bihaan (Manish Goplani). The duo has been living separately with their daughters and Bihaan has lost his memory.

According to the ongoing episodes of the show, viewers have witnessed how Thapki has learnt about Shraddha’s (Monica Khanna) evil plans which bar Bihaan from regaining memory.

In the upcoming episodes, Thapki will try her best to keep Bihaan away from consuming the pills. She will replace the sedatives that Shraddha has been giving Bihaan. Gradually, Bihaan will start regaining his memory.

When we contacted Manish, he told us, “Yes, Thapki is helping Bihaan in regaining his memory. I hope that Bihaan and Thapki will reunite very soon. Even I am clueless as what’s going to happen next.”

That would be quite exciting to watch. Isn’t it?