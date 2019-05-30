The 90s were considered the golden era of advertising: Jayashree Venketaramanan

MUMBAI: Jayashree Venketaramanan, who has done shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Season 2 and Hum Paanch Phir Se, is playing a Tamil Brahmin in Thinkistan. The web-series, which is streaming on MX Player, also stars Mandira Bedi, Naveen Kasturi, Shravan Reddy, Satyadeep Misra, and Vasuki Sunkavalli.

When quizzed about the web-series, Jayashree said, 'The name Thinkistan itself suggests a lot. It's a huge think tank created and produced by two admen. They have penned down two decades of their journey in advertising in the form of a web-series. Thinkistan will not only take you to their land but also tell you a lot about what inspired the biggest and the best ads of the 90s.'

The pretty actress further added, 'I remember one of the ads, in which a girl celebrated her boyfriend's victory on the cricket field with a chocolate. Did that model make you dance? Well, I did that.' Jayashree is playing Shravan Reddy's love interest Priya, who is a college topper.

She's an extremely sweet, simple, and intelligent girl whose journey merges with that of Hema (Shravan) after he joins MTMC, an advertising firm. Interestingly, Priya is also a TamBrahm (Tamil Brahmin) like Jayashree. Talking about the USP of the series. Jayashree said, 'Well, I can't remember watching any good advertising show, one that has captured or explored the world of advertising.

I've seen a lot about fashion, Bollywood, politics, etc., but none on advertising. Our series Thinkistan is the story of two copywriters, one English and the other, Hindi.

Did you know that the 90s were considered the golden era of advertising? Who better to narrate this story than two copywriters? Through their eyes, we explore this world of pitch, shoot, and some memorable tag lines.

Not to forget the kind of lifestyle that had already exploded back then, definitely a progressive one. We also focus on their personal lives and how their journey affects, helps, or propels the journey of their loved ones.

It is a series filled with its own moments of happiness, discovery, and drama. Thinkistan has it all.' Good luck, Jayashree.