The beginning of the end for Badal and Suman in &TV's Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki?

MUMBAI: &TV’s Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki has managed to capture the imagination of the viewers with its love story of Suman (Pranali Rathod) and Badal (Kinshuk Vaidya) and their struggles to overcome the social stigma of casteism. Hailing from hugely contrasting backgrounds Badal and Suman found love in a hopeless place where people are divided by caste and love suffers in the bargain. Yet these brave hearts managed to stay together. But as all good things come to an end, their happiness is short-lived as Pujan Pandey (Sai Ballal) gets a whiff of something brewing between the two. The moment Suman finally confesses her love for Badal in front of him, Pujan is left aghast and agitated. He is not able to fathom the thought of seeing his own beloved daughter, Suman taking such a drastic move by falling in love with someone from another cast but also stand up against his core belief on casteism.



Trying to take charge Pujan fixes up his daughter’s wedding with another boy, unaware of her being already married to Badal. Hell breaks loose on Pujan who takes the matter in his hands to punish Badal. But will he be successful in keeping the lovebirds away and marry Suman off to another person? Or will this be an end to Badal’s and Suman’s love story?



Talking about the horrifying twist of fate of their love Kinshuk Vaidya aka Badal said “Badal and Suman are two innocent souls entwined in love, they knew that their decisions would have repercussions but hadn’t imagined such a harsh end to their story. What is beautiful is that they’ve taken this risk in their life of loving each other but still haven’t tried to escape from society. They are bravely facing whatever comes their way, this is what real love is and it has been beautifully portrayed in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki”.