'THIS' is the BIGGEST TWIST in Kartik and Naira's life in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta..

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a high voltage drama in its upcoming episodes.While the show currently revolves around the families trying to get Kartik ( Mohsin Khan ) and Naira ( Shivangi Joshi ) back together, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness the Singhania and Goenka family coming together to celebrate the auspicious birth of Lord Krishna.While we cannot wait to see Kartik and Naira romance as Krishna and Radha, the show will run a parallel drama where Kartik will have a gut feeling that something wrong is going to happen to his lady love Naira. He will want to alert her about it.At the same time, Kartik will want to apologize to Naira for hurting her.