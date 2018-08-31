News

'THIS' is the BIGGEST TWIST in Kartik and Naira's life in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta..

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2018 10:18 AM
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a high voltage drama in its upcoming episodes.

While the show currently revolves around the families trying to get Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) back together, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness the Singhania and Goenka family coming together to celebrate the auspicious birth of Lord Krishna.

While we cannot wait to see Kartik and Naira romance as Krishna and Radha, the show will run a parallel drama where Kartik will have a gut feeling that something wrong is going to happen to his lady love Naira. He will want to alert her about it.

At the same time, Kartik will want to apologize to Naira for hurting her.
 
(Also Read: Divorce is not a stigma: Rajan Shahi)

The track will unfold as a part of the Janmastami special episodes and will run for over a week.

Will this festival of love bring Kartik and Naira together? What wrong is in the making for Naira? How will Kartik save her?  While you await these answers, keep reading Tellychakkar.com for the latest updates of Tellydom.
 
Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, Star Plus, TellyChakkar, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Spoiler Alert, TV news, shows, Rajan Shahi,

